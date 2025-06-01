Washington DC [US], June 1 (ANI): Veteran Actor and director Clint Eastwood shared the details of his upcoming project and assured the fans he won't be retiring anytime soon. He also criticised the ongoing trend of remakes, sequels and adaptations, reported Variety.

In a recent sitdown with Austria-based publication Kurier, Eastwood, who turns 95 on Saturday, shared that he is currently in pre-production for his next film. He added that fans don't have to worry about his retirement "for a long time."

"There's no reason why a man can't get better with age. And I have much more experience today. Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I'm not one of them," said Eastwood as quoted by Variety.

When asked about the current state of films, the "Unforgiven" director said he missed the days when theatres weren't overbooked with remakes, sequels and adaptations of existing Intellectual Property (IP).

"I long for the good old days when screenwriters wrote movies like 'Casablanca' in small bungalows on the studio lot. When everyone had a new idea. We live in an era of remakes and franchises. I've shot sequels three times, but I haven't been interested in that for a long while," said Eastwood.

"My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home," added Eastwood as quoted by Variety.

The actor further said that his upbringing in the "old system" of Hollywood forced him to constantly evolve as an artist. It also helped him to be vigilant for the next great movie idea.

"As an actor, I was still under contract with a studio, was in the old system, and thus forced to learn something new every year, and that's why I'll work as long as I can still learn something, or until I'm truly senile," added Eastwood as quoted by Variety.

Eastwood rose to international fame with his role as the 'Man with No Name' in Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy of spaghetti Westerns during the mid-1960s and as antihero cop Harry Callahan in the five Dirty Harry films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. (ANI)

