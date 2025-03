Washington DC [US], March 25 (ANI): The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel 'Verity' which stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the lead roles, has finally got a release date, reported Deadline.

Amazon MGM's Studio led adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel is slated to release in theatres next year on May 15. It is directed by director Michael Showalter. The current script is written by Nick Antosca.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After CBI’s Clean Chit in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case (See Pics and Video).

According to Deadline, the Nick Antosca adapted take follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh who is hired as a ghostwriter for renowned author Verity Crawford under mysterious circumstances. But her assignment takes a dark turn after discovering chilling autobiographical notes. Faced with a series of deadly family secrets, Lowen struggles to separate fiction from reality, while also blurring the lines with Verity's husband, Jeremy.

Previous writers on the script included Hoover & Lauren Levine, Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna, and Will Honley & April Maguire. The film is produced by Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Stacey Sher, Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Hathaway and Hoover, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 25: Elton John, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jadon Sancho and Farooq Sheikh - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 25.

The movie follows Collen Hoover's earlier adaptation of the novel 'It Ends With Us' which starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the lead roles. It was a sleeper hit of the summer, earning more than 346 million USD at the worldwide box office.

According to Variety, Hoover's novel 'Verity' was self-published by the author in 2018 and was later acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021.

It has spent months on the New York Times Best Sellers list, selling more than one million copies in 2023 alone.

Meanwhile, the 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' actress who will be seen in the film last appeared in a Marvel film 'Madame Web'. It was directed by SJ Clarkson and starred Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott in prominent roles.

'Madame Web' stars Johnson as a clairvoyant paramedic and is tenuously linked to Sony Pictures' picture slate, which includes both the 'Venom' films and 2022's 'Morbius' starring Jared Leto.

She will also be next seen in the films Materialists and Splitsville. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)