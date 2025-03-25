Famous People Born on March 25: March 25 marks the birthdays of several influential figures across various fields. Legendary musician Elton John, known for his timeless hits and flamboyant stage presence, was born on this day. Hollywood actress Sarah Jessica Parker, famous for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, also shares this birthday. Footballer Jadon Sancho, a rising star in international football, celebrates his birthday on March 25. Other notable personalities include boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, cricketing stars Meg Lanning and Ashok Dinda, legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin, astronaut Jim Lovell, Bollywood veteran Farooq Sheikh, and actress-singer Katharine McPhee. Their contributions to music, sports, film, and science have left a lasting legacy.

Elton John Sarah Jessica Parker Jadon Sancho Farooq Sheikh (25 March 1948 - 28 December 2013) Meg Lanning Wladimir Klitschko Aretha Franklin (25 March 1942 - 16 August 2018) Jim Lovell Ashok Dinda Yograj Singh Katharine McPhee Nyla Usha Jenny Slate

