Los Angeles, July 17: Comedian Pete Davidson and model-actress Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child together. The couple, who made their relationship public earlier this year, shared the happy news. Hewitt, announced the pregnancy on Instagram on July 16, with a video showing her undergoing an ultrasound.

The news comes just two months after Davidson, 31, and Hewitt made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball held in New York City, reported PEOPLE. Earlier this month, the 28-year-old also shared pictures from their recent lake trip and Fourth of July celebrations. In the photos, Davidson can be seen kissing Hewitt on the cheek while the two sat together on a boat. Pete Davidson Wants Ex-fiancee Ariana Grande to Win Oscar for 'Wicked'.

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt Announce Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

Another picture showed the Saturday Night Live alum rowing a boat. According to the publication, Davidson began dating Hewitt eight months after ending his relationship with actress Madelyn Cline. Hewitt was previously linked to actor Jason Sudeikis. Davidson has spoken in the past about wanting to become a father. According to PEOPLE, the comedian, during a 2022 episode of Kevin Hart's talk show 'Hart to Heart,' opened up about his desire to start a family. ‘The Pickup’ Trailer: Pete Davidson, Eddie Murphy Comedy Film’s Trailer Released, Set to Stream on OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video From This Date (Watch Video).

"My favorite thing ever, which I'm yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid," Davidson said, adding that it's his "dream" to become a dad. "It's super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude. I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now -- trying to be good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens, it's just easier," he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)