Almost five years after the release of Bumblebee and almost six years after the release of Transformers: The Last Knight, we finally have another mainline Transformers film on our hands as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts released in theatres this week. This prequel/reboot (honestly, we have no idea what the timeline of these films are anymore) takes us all the way back to the 90s where the Autobots band together with the Maximals and two humans to stop the incoming threat of Unicron and find a home on Earth. Transformers – Rise of the Beasts Movie Review: The Autobots Are Back With a Bland Reboot! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts packs in a whole lot to the point where it just merges itself with one more of Hasbro’s franchise. It pretty much sets up a crossover (in the most corporately-mandated way possible) and merges two universe together that you never thought would actually co-exist. It also does set up other adventures with the Autobots, but so far, it’s the crossover that definitely gets the most attention. So, lets dig into the ending of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and see what we can expect for the future.

The Ending

A Still From Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts pretty much ends with the Autobots and Maximals defeating Unicron’s forces and blowing up the key that could send them back home. While Unicron himself isn’t completely defeated and is sent back into space, the movie does set up the fact that he still is there among the stars keeping the door open for his return with Optimus giving his final big speech and sending out a message to the cosmos.

However, the big surprise of the film comes in its final scene where Noah (Anthony Ramos) is finally going to give an interview for a job. While he thinks he is just getting a normal security job, the interviewer, played by Michael Kelly, reveals to him that he does know about the invents that took place in Peru and that he can use Noah in his organisation. The film then ends with Kelly’s character revealing that Noah’s brother will receive free medical care, and offers him his card telling him to stay in touch. The card then reveals the agency to be GI Joe.

A Still From Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures)

That’s right, we are finally getting that GI Joe crossover that’s been in development at Paramount for so long now. But the big question is that if this is in the same universe as the previous GI Joe movies or a new thing of its own? Honestly, we don’t know but this will definitely be intriguing to see considering the past GI Joe films weren’t really picked up heavily by the audiences, but this is definitely going to put out a boost.

For those who don’t know, GI Joe is another one of Hasbro’s famous toylines that focused on a special team that consists members of the US Army, Marine State Corps, Airforce and more. This wouldn’t be the first time that Transformers would have crossovered with the GI Joe, as in 1984 they appeared together in a four-issue limited comic published by Marvel.

A Still From Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also packs in a post-credits scene that sees Noah fix up Mirage (Anthony Ramos) teasing that he is definitely going to appear in the next films as well. And since the Maximals don’t bite the bullet in the movie, you can expect more experiences from them too. However, the big question still remains is that if these films are still connected to the Michael Bay movies or no.

This is something that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts never answers, and here is hoping that future films can shed some light on it, because so far, the timeline has gotten a bit messy since Bumblebee. And with Unicron still being alive as well, there is still that setup from Transformers: The Last Knight which remains untouched. But it definitely is going to be a while until we get that answer. Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer: Autobots and Maximals Must Come Together and Stop Unicron in Anthony Ramos' Sci-Fi Action Film (Watch Video).

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is playing in theatres right now.

