Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): TV host and comedian Conan O'Brien will return to the Dolby Theatre for the 98th Oscars on March 15, 2026.

The announcement comes from Bill Kramer, Academy CEO, and Janet Yang, Academy president, who also confirmed the return of the Emmy-winning producing team aty MullRaj Kapoor and Kan, who will lead the show for the third consecutive year, reported Variety.

Using his signature humour, O'Brien said in a statement: "The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech."

Brody's best actor speech for "The Brutalist" clocked in as the longest in the ceremony's history.

"We are thrilled to bring back Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 98th Oscars!" Kramer and Yang said in a joint statement. "This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way. Conan was the perfect host skillfully guiding us through the evening with humour, warmth and reverence. It is an honour to be working with them again," as per the outlet.

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, hailed O'Brien's "unforgettable performance," stating that he's an excellent choice to lead Hollywood's greatest night once more."Conan's unique comedic style perfectly captured the moment, and I'm excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance."

Kapoor and Mullan will once again oversee production, promising another dazzling celebration of cinema. "We are both so honored to be returning in our roles for the 98th Oscars," the producers said. "We can't wait to work with Conan and his entire team as we continue to explore even more special and heartfelt opportunities to celebrate next year's nominees and the impact of film around the world," reported Variety.

O'Brien's return marks another milestone in a career spanning decades in television and comedy. Currently, he hosts the podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" and the HBO/Max travel series "Conan O'Brien Must Go" and will appear in the upcoming feature film "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You," reported Variety.

The 98th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. (ANI)

