Ever since Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White was announced, the film has faced criticism from various quarters. From the use of CGI to recreate the dwarves to the casting of Rachel Zegler in the lead role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, the Snow White remake has been mired in controversies at every stage. Even the trailers for the film were not well-received, prompting Walt Disney Studios to scale back its promotional efforts ahead of the film’s theatrical release on March 21, 2025. ‘Snow White’ Teaser Trailer: Rachel Zegler’s Classic Disney Princess Faces Off Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen and Her Magic Apple (Watch Video).

However, following its premiere in Segovia, Spain, on March 12, 2025, Snow White has surprisingly garnered positive early reactions from those who have watched it, once the social media embargo has been lifted for the film. Rachel Zegler, whose allegedly “colour-blind” casting (as dubbed by critics who hated to see a Latina actress cast as a white princess) sparked significant controversy, has received considerable praise for her performance as Snow White.

Watch the Trailer of 'Snow White':

The film is also being hailed as one of the best live-action remakes to date—though this is not an exceptionally high benchmark. Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler Reportedly at Odds Amid 'Snow White' Release.

Check Out What First Reactions Are Saying About 'Snow White':

'The Biggest Surprise of 2025'

'Rachel Zegler is a Shining Supernova'

'Snow White is Solid'

'One of Disney's Strongest Ever Remakes'

'Pure Disney Magic'

Based on the Grimm Brothers’ fairy tale, which inspired Disney’s 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the live-action remake is directed by Marc Webb, known for films such as (500) Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man, and its sequel. The movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, and Patrick Page.

