Ever since Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White was announced, the film has faced criticism from various quarters. From the use of CGI to recreate the dwarves to the casting of Rachel Zegler in the lead role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, the Snow White remake has been mired in controversies at every stage. Even the trailers for the film were not well-received, prompting Walt Disney Studios to scale back its promotional efforts ahead of the film’s theatrical release on March 21, 2025. ‘Snow White’ Teaser Trailer: Rachel Zegler’s Classic Disney Princess Faces Off Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen and Her Magic Apple (Watch Video).

However, following its premiere in Segovia, Spain, on March 12, 2025, Snow White has surprisingly garnered positive early reactions from those who have watched it, once the social media embargo has been lifted for the film. Rachel Zegler, whose allegedly “colour-blind” casting (as dubbed by critics who hated to see a Latina actress cast as a white princess) sparked significant controversy, has received considerable praise for her performance as Snow White.

Watch the Trailer of 'Snow White':

The film is also being hailed as one of the best live-action remakes to date—though this is not an exceptionally high benchmark. Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler Reportedly at Odds Amid 'Snow White' Release.

Check Out What First Reactions Are Saying About 'Snow White':

'The Biggest Surprise of 2025'

The biggest surprise of 2025 is that the most “controversial” and most hated film of the year is actually a decent live-action remake.#SnowWhite is not only one of their best live-action remakes in years, but it’s also a film that recaptures the magic of the 1937 movie. Rachel… pic.twitter.com/9LiuAPRb61 — Christopher Rates It 🦦 (@LuminousDagger) March 16, 2025

'Rachel Zegler is a Shining Supernova'

Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its… pic.twitter.com/yQ4euqIzLu — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) March 16, 2025

'Snow White is Solid'

I may regret saying this but #SnowWhite is solid. I really enjoyed the musical numbers, particularly the opening one and the Queen's evil bop. Zegler was great in the lead role, and Gadot was fun. It's really the CGI dwarves that let the film down. The choice is baffling. pic.twitter.com/mERKrMYc44 — Paul Klein 👾 (@paulkleinyoo) March 16, 2025

'One of Disney's Strongest Ever Remakes'

Well, Disney has had the last laugh with #SnowWhite - after YEARS of backlash, they've produced one of their strongest ever remakes. Rachel Zegler is an enchanting lead, all the story tweaks work well for a modern audience and, after 88 years, it's a reimagining that makes sense. pic.twitter.com/zr9zWHPp9w — Tori Brazier (@dinotaur) March 17, 2025

'Pure Disney Magic'

Listen, I was worried, but let me tell you Snow White is PURE DISNEY MAGIC! This will end up being a lot of people’s favorite live-action remake. pic.twitter.com/o9SRPIircu — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) March 16, 2025

Based on the Grimm Brothers’ fairy tale, which inspired Disney’s 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the live-action remake is directed by Marc Webb, known for films such as (500) Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man, and its sequel. The movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, and Patrick Page.

