The makers of director Adhik Ravichandran’s eagerly awaited action entertainer, Good Bad Ugly, featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, on Monday released a promo clip for the first single from the film titled "OG Sambavam". ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Teaser: Ajith Kumar’s Badass Gangster AK Shows ‘How It’s Done’ As He Unleashes Havoc in Adhik Ravichandran’s Action Comedy.

Director Adhik Ravichandran took to social media platform X to share the link to the promo. He wrote, "#GoodBadUgly First Single #AjithKumar sir’s #OGSambavam promo is here. A @gvprakash Musical. Lyrics by @VishnuEdavan1. Full song tomorrow at 5.05 PM."

The promo reveals that "OG Sambavam" will be a peppy, racy, high-energy number aimed at making fans go delirious with delight. The song, composed by GV Prakash, has lyrics by Vishnu Edavan and has been sung by both director Adhik Ravichandran and music director GV Prakash. Sugandh Shekar, Shibi Srinivasan, Aravind Annest, Govind Prasad, Abhijith Rao, and Velu have sung the chorus portions in the song.

The promo video shows GV Prakash warning director Adhik Ravichandran about the possibility of his throat giving out while singing a high-pitched portion of the number. Unmindful of the warning, director Adhik Ravichandran chooses to go ahead and complete the portion, which is akin to a battle cry. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Release Date: Ajith Kumar’s Film with Director Adhik Ravichandran to Hit Theatres on April 10! Check Out the New Poster.

The complete song is set to release on Tuesday.

Watch the 'OG Sambavam' Song Promo From 'Good Bad Ugly':

A teaser released by the makers reveals that the film is a proper commercial entertainer, featuring all the elements fans expect in an Ajith film - racing sequences, explosive action, punch dialogues, and peppy, foot-tapping dance numbers.

The music for the film is by National Award-winning music composer GV Prakash. Cinematography is by Abinandhan Ramanujam, and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Interestingly, Good Bad Ugly was originally scheduled for a Pongal release when it went on floors in June last year.

The film, which stars Trisha alongside Ajith in the lead, also features powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prasanna, and Sunil in pivotal roles.

