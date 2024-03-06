Critics' Choice Awards is returning with its sixth edition. On Wednesday, the nominees were announced. Vikrant Massey has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in 12th Fail. He will compete for the coveted award with stars like Manoj Bajpayee and Mammootty under the category of "feature film nominations". Actor Shahid Kapoor's debut web series Farzi found a spot in the Best Web Series category. 12th Fail Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Vikrant Massey’s Film!.
Here's the complete list of nominations:
Feature Film Nominations
Best Film
12th Fail
Dhuin
Fire in the Mountains
Joram
Kaathal - The Core
Koozhangal (Pebbles)
Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
Shesh Pata
Three of Us
Tora's Husband
Best Actor
Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail
Abhinav Jha for Dhuin
Manoj Bajpayee for Joram
Mammootty for Kaathal - The Core
Prosenjit Chatterjee for Shesh Pata
Best Actress
Vinamrata Rai for Fire in the Mountains
Kalki Koechlin for Goldfish
Jyothika for Kaathal - The Core
Shefali Shah for Three of Us
Shahana Goswami for Zwigato
Best Supporting Actor
Ambarish Bhattacharya for Ardhangini
Pankaj Kapur for Bheed
Aditya Rawal for Faraaz
Jaideep Ahlawat for Jaane Jaan
Sudhi Kozhikode for Kaathal - The Core
Best Supporting Actress
Jaya Ahsan for Ardhangini
Deepti Naval for Goldfish
Smita Tambe for Joram
Gunjalamma for Pinki Elli? (Where Is Pinki?)
Gargee Roy Chowdhury for Shesh Pata
Best Writing
Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena and Vikas Divyakirti for 12th Fail
Prashant Rana, Achal Mishra, Anubhav Priya and Abhinav Jha for Dhuin
Devashish Makhija for Joram
P. S. Vinothraj for Koozhangal (Pebbles)
Rima Das for Tora's Husband
Best Director
Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail
Devashish Makhija for Joram
P. S. Vinothraj for Koozhangal (Pebbles)
Avinash Arun Dhaware for Three of Us
Rima Das for Tora's Husband
Best Editing
Achal Mishra for Dhuin
Abhro Banerjee for Joram
Ganesh Siva for Koozhangal (Pebbles)
Sanyukta Kaza for Three of Us
Rima Das for Tora's Husband
Best Cinematography
Anand Bansal for Dhuin
Piyush Puty for Joram
Vignesh Kumulai and Che Parthi for Koozhangal (Pebbles)
Theni Eswar for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
Avinash Arun Dhaware for Three of Us
Web Series Nominations
Best Web Series
Dahaad
Farzi
Jubilee
Kohrra
Trial by Fire
Best Director
Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi for Dahaad
Vikramaditya Motwane for Jubilee
Randeep Jha for Kohrra
Konkona Sen Sharma for Lust Stories S2: The Mirror
Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avani Deshpande for Trial by Fire
Best Writing
Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra, Zoya Akhtar and Sumit Arora for Dahaad
Atul Sabharwal for Jubilee
Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma for Kohrra
Konkona Sen Sharma and Pooja Tolani for Lust Stories S2: The Mirror
Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio for Trial by Fire
Best Actor
Vijay Varma for Dahaad
Shahid Kapoor for Farzi
Suvinder Vicky for Kohrra
Gagan Dev Riar for Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story: Volume 2
Kay Kay Menon for The Railway Men
Best Actress
Sonakshi Sinha for Dahaad
Wamiqa Gabbi for Jubilee
Tillotama Shome for Lust Stories S2: The Mirror
Karishma Tanna for Scoop
Rajshri Deshpande for Trial by Fire
Best Supporting Actor
Gulshan Devaiah for Dahaad
Vijay Sethupathi for Farzi
Sidhant Gupta for Jubilee
Barun Sobti for Kohrra
Abhay Deol for Trial by Fire
Best Supporting Actress
Zoa Morani for Dahaad
Aditi Rao Hydari for Jubilee
Mona Singh for Kaala Paani
Amruta Subhash for Lust Stories S2: The Mirror
Nimrat Kaur for School of Lies
Short Film Nominations
Best Short Film
Cabbage
Giddh (The Scavenger)
Next, Please
Nocturnal Burger
Scenes from a Pandemic
Best Director
Disha Bhardwaj for Chupi Roh (Stay Quiet)
Manish Saini for Giddh (The Scavenger)
Rishav Kapoor for Next, Please
Reema Maya for Nocturnal Burger
Tanmaya Shekhar for Scenes from a Pandemic
Best Actor
Sabyasachi Chakraborty for Cabbage
Sanjay Mishra for Giddh (The Scavenger)
Dibyendu Bhattacharya for Ghuspaith Between Borders (Infiltration Between Borders)
Deepak Rai Panaje for Sura (Deity)
Denzil Smith for White Ant
Best Actress
Moon Moon Sen for Cabbage
Shreya Dhanwanthary for Next, Please
Millo Sunka for Nocturnal Burger
Molshri for Scenes From a Pandemic
Anita Date for Shurpankha
Best Writing
Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for Giddh (The Scavenger)
Chaitanya Tamhane for Next, Please
Reema Maya for Nocturnal Burger
Tanmaya Shekhar for Scenes From a Pandemic
Shalini Adnani for White Ant. 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey-Starrer Bags Top Spot Among 250 Films With a Stellar 9.2 IMDb Rating.
Best Cinematography
Swathy Deepak for Giddh (The Scavenger)
Jigmet Wangchuk for Last Days of Summer
Harshvir Oberai for Nocturnal Burger
Abhay Balkawade for Praanpratishtha (Consecration)
Adric Watson for White Ant
Critics' Choice Awards will take place on March 12.