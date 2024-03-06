Critics' Choice Awards is returning with its sixth edition. On Wednesday, the nominees were announced. Vikrant Massey has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in 12th Fail. He will compete for the coveted award with stars like Manoj Bajpayee and Mammootty under the category of "feature film nominations". Actor Shahid Kapoor's debut web series Farzi found a spot in the Best Web Series category. 12th Fail Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Vikrant Massey’s Film!.

Here's the complete list of nominations:

Feature Film Nominations

Best Film

12th Fail

Dhuin

Fire in the Mountains

Joram

Kaathal - The Core

Koozhangal (Pebbles)

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Shesh Pata

Three of Us

Tora's Husband

Best Actor

Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Abhinav Jha for Dhuin

Manoj Bajpayee for Joram

Mammootty for Kaathal - The Core

Prosenjit Chatterjee for Shesh Pata

Best Actress

Vinamrata Rai for Fire in the Mountains

Kalki Koechlin for Goldfish

Jyothika for Kaathal - The Core

Shefali Shah for Three of Us

Shahana Goswami for Zwigato

Best Supporting Actor

Ambarish Bhattacharya for Ardhangini

Pankaj Kapur for Bheed

Aditya Rawal for Faraaz

Jaideep Ahlawat for Jaane Jaan

Sudhi Kozhikode for Kaathal - The Core

Best Supporting Actress

Jaya Ahsan for Ardhangini

Deepti Naval for Goldfish

Smita Tambe for Joram

Gunjalamma for Pinki Elli? (Where Is Pinki?)

Gargee Roy Chowdhury for Shesh Pata

Best Writing

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena and Vikas Divyakirti for 12th Fail

Prashant Rana, Achal Mishra, Anubhav Priya and Abhinav Jha for Dhuin

Devashish Makhija for Joram

P. S. Vinothraj for Koozhangal (Pebbles)

Rima Das for Tora's Husband

Best Director

Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail

Devashish Makhija for Joram

P. S. Vinothraj for Koozhangal (Pebbles)

Avinash Arun Dhaware for Three of Us

Rima Das for Tora's Husband

Best Editing

Achal Mishra for Dhuin

Abhro Banerjee for Joram

Ganesh Siva for Koozhangal (Pebbles)

Sanyukta Kaza for Three of Us

Rima Das for Tora's Husband

Best Cinematography

Anand Bansal for Dhuin

Piyush Puty for Joram

Vignesh Kumulai and Che Parthi for Koozhangal (Pebbles)

Theni Eswar for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Avinash Arun Dhaware for Three of Us

Web Series Nominations

Best Web Series

Dahaad

Farzi

Jubilee

Kohrra

Trial by Fire

Best Director

Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi for Dahaad

Vikramaditya Motwane for Jubilee

Randeep Jha for Kohrra

Konkona Sen Sharma for Lust Stories S2: The Mirror

Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avani Deshpande for Trial by Fire

Best Writing

Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra, Zoya Akhtar and Sumit Arora for Dahaad

Atul Sabharwal for Jubilee

Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma for Kohrra

Konkona Sen Sharma and Pooja Tolani for Lust Stories S2: The Mirror

Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio for Trial by Fire

Best Actor

Vijay Varma for Dahaad

Shahid Kapoor for Farzi

Suvinder Vicky for Kohrra

Gagan Dev Riar for Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story: Volume 2

Kay Kay Menon for The Railway Men

Best Actress

Sonakshi Sinha for Dahaad

Wamiqa Gabbi for Jubilee

Tillotama Shome for Lust Stories S2: The Mirror

Karishma Tanna for Scoop

Rajshri Deshpande for Trial by Fire

Best Supporting Actor

Gulshan Devaiah for Dahaad

Vijay Sethupathi for Farzi

Sidhant Gupta for Jubilee

Barun Sobti for Kohrra

Abhay Deol for Trial by Fire

Best Supporting Actress

Zoa Morani for Dahaad

Aditi Rao Hydari for Jubilee

Mona Singh for Kaala Paani

Amruta Subhash for Lust Stories S2: The Mirror

Nimrat Kaur for School of Lies

Short Film Nominations

Best Short Film

Cabbage

Giddh (The Scavenger)

Next, Please

Nocturnal Burger

Scenes from a Pandemic

Best Director

Disha Bhardwaj for Chupi Roh (Stay Quiet)

Manish Saini for Giddh (The Scavenger)

Rishav Kapoor for Next, Please

Reema Maya for Nocturnal Burger

Tanmaya Shekhar for Scenes from a Pandemic

Best Actor

Sabyasachi Chakraborty for Cabbage

Sanjay Mishra for Giddh (The Scavenger)

Dibyendu Bhattacharya for Ghuspaith Between Borders (Infiltration Between Borders)

Deepak Rai Panaje for Sura (Deity)

Denzil Smith for White Ant

Best Actress

Moon Moon Sen for Cabbage

Shreya Dhanwanthary for Next, Please

Millo Sunka for Nocturnal Burger

Molshri for Scenes From a Pandemic

Anita Date for Shurpankha

Best Writing

Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for Giddh (The Scavenger)

Chaitanya Tamhane for Next, Please

Reema Maya for Nocturnal Burger

Tanmaya Shekhar for Scenes From a Pandemic

Shalini Adnani for White Ant.

Best Cinematography

Swathy Deepak for Giddh (The Scavenger)

Jigmet Wangchuk for Last Days of Summer

Harshvir Oberai for Nocturnal Burger

Abhay Balkawade for Praanpratishtha (Consecration)

Adric Watson for White Ant

Critics' Choice Awards will take place on March 12.