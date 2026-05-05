Entertainment News | Darren Aronofsky to Receive Honorary Leopard Award at Locarno Film Festival

Locarno [Switzerland], May 5 (ANI): Acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky will be honoured with the prestigious Honorary Leopard Award at the Locarno Film Festival, organisers announced, according to Variety.

The award will be presented on August 14 during a ceremony at the festival's iconic Piazza Grande, which has a seating capacity of around 8,000. As part of the honour, Aronofsky will also present two of his films, The Fountain and Mother!, and participate in an onstage public conversation.

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The festival praised Aronofsky's distinctive cinematic voice, citing his influential body of work, including Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, Black Swan, Noah and The Whale.

"With era-defining films like 'Pi' (1998), 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000), the Venice film festival award-winner 'The Wrestler' (2008), 'Black Swan' (2010), 'Noah' (2014), and 'The Whale' (2022) - for which Brendan Fraser was deservedly awarded Best Actor at the Academy Awards - Darren Aronofsky has carved out a space in contemporary cinema that defies tidy categorisation," the festival said in a statement, according to Variety.

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"By turns provocative, spiritual, and formally daring, his films have for more than a quarter century probed the outer limits of faith, desire, and obsession," it added.

Aronofsky's latest feature is Caught Stealing, a black comedy starring Austin Butler. He also produced the animated series "On This Day... 1776," which premiered earlier this year and recreates moments from America's founding year using artificial intelligence alongside voice performances by human actors.

Artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro lauded Aronofsky's contribution to cinema, calling him "an auteur who has made the sheer force of creativity, invention, and audacity his trademark."

"As a filmmaker, he has succeeded in creating an unmistakable body of work, so much so that the adjective 'Aronofskian' is now used to characterise a deeply personal and unconventional style that nonetheless moves freely between different genres and approaches," Nazzaro said.

According to Variety, he further added, "In his specific case anchored in those themes and obsessions that he has tirelessly explored: faith, motherhood, the conflicts with authoritarian father figures, and the challenges inherent in the creation of societies."

Past recipients of the Honorary Leopard Award include Bernardo Bertolucci, Ken Loach, Jean-Luc Godard, Werner Herzog, Kelly Reichardt, John Waters, Marco Bellocchio, Agnès Varda, Harmony Korine, Jane Campion and Alexander Payne.

The 79th edition of the Locarno Film Festival is scheduled to take place from August 5 to 15. (ANI)

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