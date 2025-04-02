Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Moviegoers are in for a treat as the much-awaited sequel to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is happening, reported Variety.

Director David Fincher is set to direct the follow-up to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film, with Tarantino writing the script. The project is being developed at Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal.

Brad Pitt will return as Cliff Booth, the stuntman who won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The original film, which stars Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie, was a tribute to Hollywood's golden era and became a major hit. However, it is unclear if DiCaprio or Robbie will return for the sequel, reported Variety.

The original movie was released by Sony Pictures, However Tarantino had secured rights to the story, which allowed him to take the sequel to Netflix.

The news comes after Tarantino dropped his planned tenth film, The Movie Critic, which was supposed to star Pitt in the lead role.

According to Variety, some reports had suggested Pitt's character in the film would be similar to Cliff Booth, but now he will officially reprise his role in this sequel.

Pitt and Fincher have worked together in the past on Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, making this a highly anticipated reunion. Fincher has also directed two films for Netflix before: Mank and The Killer.

More details about the sequel, including its title and full cast, are yet to be announced. (ANI)

