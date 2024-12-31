Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness.

Deepika, who battled depression in the past, has inspired many people to work on their mental health over the years especially with her foundation LLL (Live Love Laugh).

As LLL completed 10 years, Deepika took to Instagram and recalled the very first step she took towards committing the rest of her life in destigmatising mental illness.

"10 years ago, on this day, I took my very first step towards committing the rest of my life towards destigmatising mental illness and creating awareness about the importance of mental health. As I reflect on and celebrate the journey thus far, I look forward to the next chapter in my mission...#10YearsOfLLL#10YearsOfHope #10YearsOfImpact," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen with husband Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again', where Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

Her future projects include the Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern. In the project, she will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika has earlier worked with Big B in 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Piku' and 'Aarakshan' among others. (ANI)

