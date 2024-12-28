Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the iconic rom-com that originally hit theatres on May 31, 2013, is set to make a return to the big screen. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, will be re-released in ‘select theatres’ on January 3, 2025. Produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner, the movie continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: Fans Go Crazy, Dance to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 'Balam Pichkari' and 'Badtameez Dil' Tracks in Delhi Theatre (Watch Videos).

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Re-Release Announcement

Applications are now open to be a part of THE GANG... SOON!🥳#YehJawaaniHaiDeewani re-releasing on 3rd January in your nearest select theatres! pic.twitter.com/F5q73mHP5S — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 28, 2024

