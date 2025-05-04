Los Angeles, May 4 (PTI) Director Paul Feig says he is up for making the third "Simple Favor" film and knows where he wants to go with the story.

Feig recently directed "Another Simple Favor", starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. The film is a sequel to 2018's "A Simple Favor".

"I definitely know where I want it to go. We'll see if everybody wants to do a third one. It was too much fun, I would love to get back together with this group and these characters and send them on an even weirder, international adventure, if possible," he told entertainment magazine People in an interview.

The story of the first film took place in small-town Connecticut, whereas the sequel took the characters to the island of Capri.

Feig said if the third film is made, the characters are needed to be taken out in "the world even more". “I think we need to take them out into the world even more.”

"Another Simple Favor" began streaming on Prime Video on May 1. It also stars Michele Morrone. PTI ATR

