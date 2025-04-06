New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh recently met Will Smith and performed bhangra with the Hollywood star to the tunes of his song "Case".

Diljit shared a video of him and "living legend" Smith shaking a leg to the Punjabi song on his Instagram account on Sunday.

"PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye With One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith. It's Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat," he captioned the post.

It could not be immediately confirmed where and when the two met.

Diljit wrapped the India leg of his "Dil-Luminati Tour" in December 2024.

