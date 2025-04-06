On April 5, Sony Entertainment Television shared an ‘obituary’ post for ACP Pradyuman, the iconic detective from its hit show CID, a character played by actor Shivaji Satam. With a picture of ACP Pradyuman reading “End of an Era, ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025), #RIPACP”, Sony TV’s post on Instagram had the shocking caption, “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten”. The caption also had a heartbreak emoji. It is obvious that with this post, the TV channel confirmed the rumours that the much-loved character of ACP Pradyuman will die an onscreen death. The years 1998-2025 refer to the first appearance of ACP Pradyuman on CID on its first episode dated January 21, 1998, on Sony, until his last appearance on the CID Returns episode on streaming giant Netflix. However, a few hours before Sony TV’s Instagram post on CID, Netflix posted a picture of ACP Pradyuman in his usual detective mode, asking, “Kuch Gadbad Toh Hai?” (Something is wrong)., referring to the detective's iconic line from the show, "Daya, kuch toh gadbad hai". The post further asks, “Batao batao” (Tell us), urging viewers to post in the comments. Check out the posts by Sony TV and Netflix. ‘CID’ Twist: ACP Pradyuman To Die! Ruthless Barbosa To Kill Detective; Will Actor Shivaji Satam Exit Iconic Show?

Sony TV Post on ACP Pradyuman Death on ‘CID’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Netflix Post on ACP Pradyuman on 'CID'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Will ACP Pradyuman Die in 'CID Returns'?

The two posts by the presenters of CID have left fans confused as to what’s happening on the popular detective show. Two days ago, there were reports that ACP Pradyuman will be killed off on CID Returns, leaving viewers wondering why. ACP Pradyuman is the main character of CID, who guides and leads the team of detectives in solving difficult criminal cases. It is rumoured that Barbosa, a criminal character played by actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, will return to CID and be responsible for the death of ACP Pradyuman in a bomb blast. ‘CID 2’ To Stream on Netflix: Know When To Watch New Season of Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty’s Iconic Investigative Series – Check Announcement.

Since no promo of CID has released with these details, fans can only speculate for now and find out what happens to ACP Pradyuman on CID Returns on Netflix.

