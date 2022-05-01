Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) Acclaimed filmmaker Goutam Ghosh has set the backdrop of a coronavirus-affected world in his short film 'Samayer Smritimala' (Memories of Time), which was screened at the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival, and is set to be showcased in other international cinema festivals soon.

Ghosh said time and memories are two main elements of the short film, which is partly set in West Bengal's Purulia, besides Kolkata.

"'Samayer Smritimala' reveals the limits of human quest and exposes how inhuman we become in times of serious crisis," Ghosh, the director of national award-winning films like 'Dekha' and 'Moner Manush', said.

Asked about the experience of shooting during the pandemic and lockdown phase, he said, "Cinema shoot is a physical process. It cannot be done via remote control. It cannot be done online. Shooting cannot take place with a mask on your face in front of the camera. You have to take it off when the camera rolls, and wear it again after the process is over. We were tense during the shoots, but finally we managed."

Ghosh said the 25-minute film is about a couple and how their relationship changes amid the pandemic.

It will be screened at different international film festivals in the coming days.

