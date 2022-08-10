New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): To commemorate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's 81st death anniversary, Rabindra Kishore Sarkar hosted a special programme. Dona Ganguly and Ananda Gupta came all the way from London to take part in the special event.

Rabindra Kishore Sarkar dedicated a dance, music, poetry Collective 'The Pangs of Pain' on Tagore's death anniversary, recently at LTG Hall in Delhi.

Rabindranath has seen death time and again in his life. He had acquaintance with death since childhood. While writing his memoirs in Jibansmriti, he described the moments of the last journey of his mother's death. Later, the passing away of dear Bouthan, the death of his children, and the death of close friends made his writing more intense. His songs capture the expression of a deep sense of life and show the way of passage in our lives in many ways. And also gives strength and also boosts ups a person's mood on a sad day. This evening was mixed with pain and rain, altogether it soaked all those pains in raindrops, and took the mind to an unknown place.

Renowned Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly along with students of Dikshamanjari, Rabindra Sangeet exponent and Dakshinayan UK's key person Dr Ananda Gupta presented the musical extravaganza 'The Pangs of Pain'.

The songs including 'Jiban Jakhan Sukaye Jay', 'Pathe Chole Jete Jete', 'Jakhan Parbe Na Mor Payer Chinha', 'Ke Jay Amritadham Jatri' are worth a mention rendered by Dr Ananda Gupta.

Dona Ganguly performed on the songs like 'Ohey Jiban Ballabh', 'Tomay Gaan Shonabo', 'Amar Praner Pore Chole Gelo Ke'. Music was arranged by Dr Ananda Gupta while it was beautifully choreographed by Dona Ganguly.

Rehearsal for the exclusive musical took place at Dona Ganguly's Kolkata residence as both the leading performers landed in the city a few days back all the way from London. Eventually Ananda Gupta, Dona Ganguly presented Tagore's dance drama 'Mayar Khela' in Kolkata and Shantiniketan a few months back which got a grand success.

In an interview, Dona Ganguly said, "It is a day that weighs heavily on every Bengali. He has seen death from close quarters time and again. We have also lost many loved ones during the Corona period. The strength of his heart that he showed in those difficult moments, now we are getting it from him through his songs. We getting the strength to fight back the tough times from the essence of Tagore's songs." Dr. Ananda Gupta said, "In fact, death is one of the biggest truths in life. The sense of life needed to accept it easily is found in his songs. We celebrated that vitality." (ANI)

