Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): 'Downton Abbey' fans, rejoice! As the hit British historical drama television series has announced a sequel, starring the original cast of the long-running drama, for a release, this Christmas.

The makers announced the sequel of the much-acclaimed drama series on Monday (local time) through the flick's official Twitter handle.

According to Variety, the production for the spinoff went on floors last week and is set to release on December 22, 2021.

Gareth Neame from Carnival Films, who will co-produce the picture, said "After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey."

The original cast, including Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, and Hugh Bonneville would return to the drama.

In addition, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West will also join the cast. 'Downton Abbey' creator Julian Fellowes will once again write the film's screenplay, with Emmy winners Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge back to produce with Fellowes. BAFTA and Emmy-nominated director Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) will join the filmmaking team to direct the sequel.

The initial part of the television series revolved around the lives of the fictional characters of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them in an Edwardian English country home.

The show had six seasons and bagged 15 Primetime Emmy Awards with 69 Emmy nominations in total, making it the most nominated non-U.S. television show in the history of Emmy Awards. It also won three Golden Globes and a special BAFTA award. (ANI)

