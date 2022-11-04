Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): Canadian rapper Drake and 21 Savage, following a week-long delay, have released their joint album, 'Her Loss'.

According to Variety, the delay was caused as Drake's long-time producer Noah '40' Shebib came down with COVID while mixing and mastering the 16-track LP.

The album only has one feature, with Travis Scott guesting on 'P--sy & Millions'. At first listen, album highlights include 'Circo Loco', which samples Daft Punk's classic track 'One More Time', and 'Spin Bout U', which sees Drake in his feelings again.

'Her Loss' was officially revealed on October 22 in the music video for Drake and 21 Savage's song 'Jimmy Cooks', the final track from Drake's summer LP, 'Honestly, Nevermind'.

As per Variety, the club-focused record received little to no promotion, having been announced just six hours before its release.

With 'Her Loss', Drake and 21 took even more of an unconventional approach; posting comedic fake press and interview clips that started with a faux Vogue cover and 21 doing his own GQ 'What's in My Bag' video, in which items varied from tea packets to a copy of children's book 'Charlotte's Web', reported Variety.

More recently, clips of the duo on 'The Howard Stern Show' and NPR's 'Tiny Desk' circulated online, only to turn out to be fake.

Through the string of fake press appearances, Drake and 21 seem to be making a type of meta-statement about their level of celebrity in relation to common press stops that most artists tend to visit during traditional album rollouts.

As per Variety, the 16-track LP is entirely executive produced by Drake and 21 Savage and released through Drake's OVO and Savage's Slaughter Gang Entertainment labels. (ANI)

