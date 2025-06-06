Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable clothing and lifestyle brand founded by actor and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt, marked World Environment Day on June 5 with a special event titled "Lil' Green Footprints" at the Museum of Solutions in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

The event aimed to foster eco-consciousness among children and families through immersive, nature-centric experiences.

Staying true to its mission of nurturing a generation of environmentally aware individuals, Ed-a-Mamma curated a series of interactive activities designed to educate and inspire young minds. Experiential zones included themes such as ocean conservation, empathy-driven storytelling sessions, engaging puppet shows, a simulated village walk, and environment-focused games. These activities encouraged children to explore, imagine, and connect with the planet in meaningful ways.

Speaking about the special event, Alia said, "Ed-a-Mamma was born from a simple idea -- that we are all children of Mother Earth, and it's our responsibility to nurture her with care. Our mission is to raise a generation of mini-planeteers -- young minds who grow up to be kind, conscious, and connected to the Earth. Seeing children take their first steps toward sustainability fills me with hope for the future."

Through the "Lil' Green Footprints" initiative, Ed-a-Mamma successfully created joyful memories while reinforcing its core belief: that nurturing environmental awareness must begin at an early age, through play, fun, and hands-on discovery.

Ed-a-Mamma was founded in 2020. In 2023, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) acquired a 51 per cent stake in Ed-a-Mamma, aiming to further expand the brand's reach and impact. This strategic partnership is set to propel Ed-a-Mamma on a dynamic growth trajectory, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and conscious living. (ANI)

