Southern star Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with Zainab Ravdjee on Friday in a beautiful and traditional wedding ceremony held at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The intimate event was attended by close friends and family members. Several pictures from the wedding are now making rounds on social media. Akhil’s parents, veteran actors Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, were seen blessing the couple, while Akhil’s brother Naga Chaitanya attended the ceremony with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Prominent stars from the South film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and director Prashanth Neel, were also present to celebrate the occasion. Akhil Akkineni Marries Longtime Girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in Traditional Telugu Ceremony in Hyderabad – First Pictures of Newlyweds Out!

Akhil Akkineni's Heartfelt Engagement Moment With Zainab Ravdjee – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil)

Akhil looked dashing in a simple pancha, embracing traditional style, while Zainab looked graceful in an elegant ivory saree, paired with diamond jewellery, soft makeup, and a floral gajra. Though the couple has yet to share official pictures, their wedding is already the talk of the town. The couple got engaged in November 2023. Akhil had shared the news on Instagram, posting romantic photos of them in matching white outfits with the caption: “Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.” The engagement did spark some online buzz due to the couple's age gap and religious differences. Akhil is 30, while Zainab is 39. Despite the criticism, the couple remained private and focused on their relationship. Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Pre-Wedding Festivities: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Light Up the Stage at Couple’s Baraat Function in Hyderabad (View Pics)

Zainab is an artist by profession and the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. Reports suggest Akhil and Zainab had been dating for nearly two years before they got engaged, but they chose to keep their relationship low-key until making it official. On the work front, Akhil is gearing up for his next film Lenin, directed by Murali Kishor Abburu. He will be seen opposite Sree Leela in the rural drama, set in the Rayalaseema region. The film is being produced by Annapurna Studios in collaboration with Sithara Entertainments.

