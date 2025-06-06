Actress Malavika Mohanan is currently filming her portions for the upcoming spy thriller Sardar 2 in Bangkok. Directed by P.S. Mithran, the sequel stars Karthi, Malavika Mohanan, and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles. On Friday, Malavika shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Bangkok set on her Instagram stories. According to sources, the film’s team is shooting a few key action sequences and a song during this final schedule. Malavika had earlier revealed in a Q&A session with fans in May that she would complete her work on Sardar 2 by June. The film’s production has been extensive, with the team having already shot for over 100 days, completing their 100th day in April this year. ‘Mukul Dev Had Gained Weight, Ajay Devgn Helped Him With Exercise’, Reveals 'Son of Sardaar 2' Co-Star Vindu Dara Singh.

Malavika Mohanan Shares Glimpse of Sardar 2 Shoot in Bangkok - See Post Malavika Mohanan

Photo Credit: Instagram / @malavikamohanan_ Malavika Mohanan

Director P.S. Mithran, in an earlier interview, had also confirmed that dubbing work is progressing alongside the shoot. “Only five to ten percent of the film is left. Yes, dubbing is also happening simultaneously,” he shared during the launch of the film’s prologue. The sequel’s storyline begins in Cambodia and later moves to China. This was confirmed by the director after a promo hinted that Karthi’s character is sent on a spy mission to Cambodia. A recently released prologue revealed that actor S.J. Suryah will be playing the main villain, named Black Dagger. Karthi Hospitalised After Suffering Leg Injury on ‘Sardar 2’ Sets in Mysuru; Shoot Halted for a Week – Reports

On the technical side, Sardar 2 features cinematography by George Williams and music by Sam C.S. Editing is handled by Ruben, with art direction by K. Kadhir. Action scenes are choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, and the story has been penned by M.R. Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu, and Geevee. With just a small portion of filming left, Sardar 2 is nearing completion and is one of the most awaited action thrillers of the year.

