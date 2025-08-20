Los Angeles [US], August 20 (ANI): 'Emily in Paris' is back and is now on its way to Venice. On Wednesday, the makers announced that the much-awaited fifth season will be released on Netflix in December this year.

Also, a string of first-look images has been unveiled from the new season, officially confirming that Lily Collins's Emily will spend a larger portion of her time in Venice, Italy.

Also Read | 'Thanilokah Murakkaari' Song: Dulquer Salmaan Releases Promo Song, the Anthem of Malayalam Cinema's First Woman Superhero Film Lokah! (Watch Video).

As the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily will be shown facing a lot of professional and romantic challenges while trying to adapt to life in a new city, as per the show's official synopsis.

"But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities," it added, as quoted by Variety.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': What Was the INR 7 Crore Question That Season's FIRST Crorepati Aditya Kumar Couldn't Answer?.

"Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they're serving up a slice of la dolce vita! Season 5 returns on December 18," the makers wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNlMIxpuwAW/

In the first-look images, Collins was seen sporting a bob haircut, marking a new haircut for Emily. Also features in the pictures are Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello and Ashley Park as Mindy among others.

The upcoming fifth season also features Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

The show's filming began in May this year, picking up after Season 4's ending, where Emily settled into her apartment in Rome to run Agence Grateau's Italian office and spend time with Marcello.

Created and written by Darren Star, 'Emily in Paris' season 5 will premiere on Netflix on December 18. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)