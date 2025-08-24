Los Angeles, August 24: English actor Malcolm McDowell, who is known for his chilling portrayal of Alex DeLarge in the Stanley Kubrick directorial ‘A Clockwork Orange’ is not exactly a fan of the superhit streaming show ‘Emily in Paris’. The actor, 82, said that the Netflix series his daughter-in-law Lily Collins leads, about a young woman who relocates to Paris for a job opportunity, isn't his cup of tea, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘People’, "To be honest with you, it's not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that. But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses”. Collins stars in ‘Emily in Paris’ as Emily Cooper, a woman who juggles her career at a French marketing firm with her love life, friendships and more. As per ‘People’, the series, created by Darren Star, premiered in October 2020. Its season 5 is currently filming and has a yet-to-be-announced release date. ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 Release Date Announced: Lily Collins’ Emily Returns With Venice Adventure on Netflix on December 18 (View First-Look Pics).

Collins and Charlie, 42, wed in September 2021. The couple announced the arrival of their first baby, daughter Tove Jane, whom they welcomed via surrogate, earlier this year. The pair both share familial connections to the entertainment industry. Charlie's dad is the ‘A Clockwork Orange’ actor, and his mother is Mary Steenburgen. Collins' father is Phil Collins, and her mom is Jill Tavelman. ‘Emily in Paris 5’ Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies at 47 After Collapsing on Set in Italy.

Malcolm said that "the aura around" daughter-in-law Collins "is so beautiful." He continued, "She has such a beautiful quality”. “As far as I'm concerned, when she's on the screen, there's nobody else on it, because she's not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it's a sort of charisma”, he added. And though he doesn't watch Emily in Paris, Malcolm believes the European city owes Collins "a great debt" for all the tourism she has brought in. "I'm sure (it) has gone up so much from people in the United States watching and going, 'Yeah, let's go to Paris’”, he added.

