New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Eminent Hindi poet and writer Govind Mishra and renowned Gujarati poet, playwright and critic Sitanshu Yashashschandra will be honoured for their overall lifetime contribution to writing and life, with the highest honor 'Akashdeep' established by leading Hindi newsgroup Amar Ujala, as per the press release shared by Amar Ujala Foundation.

Born on August 19, 1941 in Gujarat's Kutch, Sitanshu Yashashchandra, has been selected for his unmatched contribution to the modern art and literature of Gujarati language while Govind Mishra, born on August 1, 1939 in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, has been selected for this honor for his unique contribution in the field of Hindi writing.

Till now Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya and Malayalam have been taken along with Hindi under Akashdeep. This year, the focus is on Gujarati literature.

For non-Hindi Indian languages, Girish Karnad, Bhalchandra Nemade, Shankh Ghosh, Pratibha Rai, MT Vasudevan Nair and in Hindi, Namvar Singh, Gyan Ranjan, Vishwanath Tripathi, Shekhar Joshi and Vinod Kumar Shukla have been awarded Akashdeep.

The Akashdeep Award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation, and a Ganga statue as a symbol of honour. Yashwant Vyas, Group Advisor of "Amar Ujala" and Coordinator of Shabd Samman, shared in a press release that the award was established in 2018 to promote the collective dream of Indian languages.

In addition to Akashdeep, Amar Ujala has announced the recipients of its Shabd Samman awards for the best Hindi literary works of 2023. These awards include the Shreshtha Kriti Samman, Thap Award for debut works, and the Bhasha Bandhu Award for translations.

In the 'chhaap' category, Jyoti Chawla's collection Yeh Unindi Raton Ka Samay Hai' has been chosen as the best work in the poetry. In the fiction category Yugal Joshi's novel 'Agnikal' and in the non-fiction category, Dhruv Shukla's work 'Wa Ghar Sabse Nyara' will be honored as the 'Shreshtha kriti' of the year. 'Thap', award for the first book of any writer, will be given to Kinshuk Gupta for his work 'Yeh Dil Hai Ki Chor Darwaza'. The 'Bhasha Bandhu' Award for translation in Indian languages will be awarded to Subhash Nirav for the Hindi translation of 'Tum Kyun Udas Ho' (Punjabi original: Kulbir Badesaron).

Each recipient of the Shabd Samman awards will receive Rs one lakh, a citation, and a Ganga statue. A jury of prominent literary figures, including poet Alok Dhanwa, storyteller Sanjeev, critic Vagish Shukla, senior writer-editor Vishwanath Sachdev, and storyteller Akhilesh, selected the winners based on merit.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony soon. (ANI)

