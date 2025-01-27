The upcoming film Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has sparked controversy due to a dance sequence featuring the warrior-king and his wife, Maharani Yesubai, performing the Lezim dance. Following objections, director Laxman Utekar announced that the sequence would be removed concerning public sentiment. Utekar confirmed the decision after meeting with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, emphasising that the film’s focus remains on preserving the legacy of the Maratha king. ‘Chhaava’ Trailer Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Takes On Akshaye Khanna’s Mughal Emperor in This Period Drama of Courage and Legacy (Watch Video).

Laxman Utekar Deletes Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Lezim Dance Sequence in ‘Chhaava’

"I have met Raj Thackeray. He is an avid reader and studious person. So I have taken some suggestions and guidance from him. And I can say, his words are very helpful for me. And after meeting him, I have decided to delete those scenes where we have shown Sambhaji Maharaj was playing Lezim dance," the director said in a statement. "Lezim dance is not a big deal. Sambhaji Maharaj is very much bigger than that Lezim dance. So we are going to remove those scenes from film," he said. ‘Chhaava’ Controversy: Maharashtra Minister Says Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Biopic Should Be Shown to Historians Before Release, Calls for Removal of Objectionable Content.

Lezim Dance Scene Removed

#Chhaava DANCE SEQUENCE REMOVED FROM THE FILM... Amid the outrage from audiences, historians and Maharashtra politicians, @MaddockFilms and #LaxmanUtekar have DELETED the sequence featuring #VickyKaushal as #SambhajiMaharaj performing Lezim, a traditional Maratha dance... The… pic.twitter.com/nHA36xR1ih — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 27, 2025

Chhaava Controversy

Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosle of Satara, a direct descendant of Shivaji and Sambhaji, along with Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati of Kolhapur, a former Rajya Sabha member, have both raised objections to the controversial dance sequence in Chhaava. Previously Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati said, “In the movie Chhava, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is seen playing and dancing on the lezim. Lezim is our cultural heritage. Playing lezim is not wrong. But how appropriate is it to dance to that song? Should this be taken in cinematic liberty? This needs to be discussed.”

Chhaava Trailer

About Chhaava

Chhaava, inspired by Shivaji Sawant’s iconic book, brings to life the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film portrays his courage, leadership, and the challenges Sambhaji faced during his reign after succeeding as the Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna essays the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films banner, Chhaava is all set to hit theatres on February 14.

