Malayalam cinema has already delivered a hit in 2025 with Jofin T Chacko's Rekhachitram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan. The investigative thriller grossed INR 51.25 crore worldwide and netted INR 24.96 crore domestically. Now, all eyes are on Dominic and The Ladies' Purse to see if it can become the second hit of the year, as Mammootty's detective drama has been welcomed with warm reviews and positive word-of-mouth. ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’ Movie Review: Mammootty’s Charisma Dependably Carries Gautham Vasudevan Menon’s Quaint Yet Imperfect Mystery.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon - marking his debut in Malayalam cinema - Dominic and The Ladies' Purse also stars Gokul Suresh, Sushmita Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Vineeth, and Shine Tom Chacko. Released on January 23, 2025, the team celebrated its early success with a press meet, where Mammootty, who also produced the film, and the director fielded questions and even hinted at potential future projects featuring the titular character, Dominic.

But is Dominic and The Ladies' Purse truly on the path to success? Has its opening weekend performance set it up for a box office triumph? Let’s find out.

The Budget of 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse'

For a film to be considered successful during its theatrical run, its net collections must exceed its production budget. While no official confirmation has been made, reports suggest that Dominic and The Ladies' Purse was made on a modest budget of INR 8 crore.

Watch the Trailer of 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse':

'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' Opening Weekend Earnings

According to Sacnilk, the film has netted INR 6.4 crore in India and grossed INR 14.5 crore worldwide during its opening weekend. ‘Dominic and the Ladies Purse’: From Mollywood to Hollywood, 7 Movie Twists That Mammootty-Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Detective Movie Reminded Us Of!

If the reported budget of INR 8 crore is accurate, the film needs to net more than INR 9 crore to be certified as a box office hit. With its global earnings so far, Dominic and The Ladies' Purse appears to have achieved break-even. If the momentum continues, it is likely to earn 'hit' status by the end of its first week.

