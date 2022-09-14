Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash after some netizens took issue with a controversial performance that he pulled during Quinta Brunson's Emmy Awards acceptance speech on Monday.

According to Fox News, it all started when Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel, who appeared to present the Outstanding Writing Award for a Comedy Series, opened their skit by joking that Kimmel had "gotten into the skinny margaritas" backstage after losing in his own category. The actor then dragged Kimmel on stage by his ankles.

When Brunson entered the stage to receive her prize after Arnett declared her the winner, she had to cross Kimmel's body to get to the microphone because he was acting like he was unconscious while lying on the ground. "Jimmy, wake up, I won...Jimmy?" Brunson said as she bent over him while he remained committed to the act, though he did give her a thumb's up

Kimmel remained to lie at Brunson's feet as she thanked her cast, crew, and family before playing off the stage.

But when a reporter inquired about the event during her post-awards press conference, the star, author, and creator of the popular ABC series graciously answered. "I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much," she said. "I don't know what the Internet thinks," she added. "I don't know, I know him. And honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot." She went on to say that Kimmel was 'one of the first people' to watch 'Abbott Elementary'.

She further went on to say, "He Instagram-messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time and he was so excited that it was going to be on ABC," reported Fox News.

"So I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers. I'm a huge fan of Will Arnett so I was wrapped up in the moment."

"I don't know, tomorrow, maybe I'll be mad at him," she continued.

"I'm going to be on his show on Wednesday so that I might punch him in the face," she joked. "I don't know, we'll see what happens."

Unhappy with the joke, some netizens blasted Kimmel on social media for being "rude," "disrespectful," and a "sore loser."

Following the stunt, some detractors claimed the creator of "The Man Show" had "white male privilege."

However, after the ceremony, Brunson and Kimmel seemed to make fun of the uproar.

"Abbott Elementary" bagged a total of three Emmy Awards back home. Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and the sitcom won for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

According to Fox News, Brunson became the third Black writer and second Black female writer to bag an award for Outstanding Writing.

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" won the award for Outstanding Talk Series, beating Kimmel's show.

The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles hosted the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on September 12. (ANI)

