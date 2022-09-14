On the occasion of filmmaker Kabir Khan's birthday, his wife and actor Mini Mathur dropped a cute post for him on social media. Taking to Instagram Story, Mini uploaded a picture with Kabir from the flight. In the image, Kabir is seen sleeping with an eye mask and face mask. Priscilla: Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in New Sofia Coppola Film.

"When you don't want the paps to post your airport look! Happy birthday @Kabirkhankk !" she captioned the post. Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur got married on February 28, 1998. They have two kids - son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sairah.

Apart from his wife, his friend Vicky Kaushal also wished him on his birthday on social media. Sharing a candid image of Kabir, Vicky wrote, "Happy birthday Kabir sir. Dher sara pyaar aur jhappiyan." Kabir is best known for directing projects such as Ek Tha Tiger, New York, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83 among others.

