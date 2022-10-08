Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): Actor Eva Mendes recently addressed numerous reports about her quitting acting.

The mother of two -- who has been with the father of her children, Ryan Gosling, since 2011 -- took to Instagram on Friday to address the many reports claiming she had retired from Hollywood, Page Six reported.

She posted a video montage that flashed several headlines discussing her longtime absence from the entertainment industry, explaining in the caption that she simply chose to prioritize her family.

"I wanted to be home with my babies," she said of daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, adding, "Fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would."

She also stated that the parts with which she was presented after that film were just not up to her standards.

"I was not excited about the stereotypical roles being offered to me at the time," she wrote, calling "Lost River" a "dream project" and "a tough act to follow."

"What's the point of this post? To shift that narrative. I never quit," she concluded.

Eva was last seen in the 2015 fantasy thriller "Lost River," which Gosling, 41, directed. However, she did voice a character on the children's show Bluey in 2021. (ANI)

