Los Angeles [US], April 8 (ANI): There's great news for the fans of 'Extraction'. Chris Hemsworth is returning for 'Extraction 3'.

Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani are also back on board for the new installment in the hit Netflix and AGBO action-film franchise, as per Deadline.

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The film is set to start production this summer. David Weil is writing the script and Sam Hargrave has returned to direct the project.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but one can expect another high-octane thrill ride as Rake (Hemsworth) and his team are sent on another dangerous extraction mission.

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Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco and Ari Costa will produce through AGBO; Hemsworth and Benjamin Grayson will produce for Wild State along with Hargrave, Patrick Newall, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin.

The series is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando Leon Gonzalez. Steven V. Scavelli is exec producing. (ANI)

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