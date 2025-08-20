Los Angeles [US], August 20 (ANI): The 'Fallout season 2' teaser trailer debuted on Tuesday at Gamescom 2025 and gave fans a first look at what's coming next in the post-apocalyptic drama.

The second season of the hit Prime Video series will premiere on December 17, 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly until the finale on February 4, 2026. The trailer showed the action moving to New Vegas, a familiar setting for fans of the video game series.

As per a press release, during the event, attended by more than 5,000 people, executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Graham Wagner joined stars Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten on stage to talk about the next chapter of the story. A new character was also revealed; Justin Theroux will play Robert House. The teaser also gave the first glimpse of the Deathclaw, one of Fallout's most feared creatures.

Season one of Fallout' became one of Prime Video's most popular shows, drawing more than 100 million viewers worldwide. Season two picks up after the dramatic finale of season one and follows Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul as they journey through the Mojave wasteland and into New Vegas.

The series, based on the iconic video game franchise, explores survival in a world two centuries after a nuclear apocalypse. Alongside Purnell and Moten, the cast includes Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, and Frances Turner.

Season two of Fallout will be available in English and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across 240 countries and territories on Prime Video. (ANI)

