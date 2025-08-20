Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of television's most adored couples. This time, the couple has found themselves at the centre of social media chatter not because of their endearing bond, but after a screenshot of Karan's alleged profile on the dating app Bumble went viral. While there is no definitive proof that the ID actually belongs to the internet personality, the screenshots have sparked wild reactions online due to his current relationship status. Amid this, Karan Kundrra has himself addressed the rumours in an interview. What Did 'Laughter Chefs' Season 2 Winners Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav Tweet After Lifting the Winners’ Trophy?.

Viral Screenshot Shows Karan Kundrra’s Alleged Bumble Profile

On Tuesday (August 19), a viral screenshot of Karan Kundrra's alleged Bumble profile was shared on Reddit and later went viral online. The screenshot showed Kundrra dressed in a beige t-shirt and jeans. We could see that his age displayed on the profile was 40, which is his actual age. This immediately caught everyone's attention as the actor is currently in a happy relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash.

Viral Screenshot of Karan Kundrra’s Alleged Bumble Profile

Screenshots of what appears to be Karan Kundrra's dating profile on Bumble went viral. In the images, he's seen in a beige T-shirt and jeans, with his age listed as 40. This comes at a time when Karan is publicly in a committed relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash, whom he… pic.twitter.com/REF5X5Y6zc — TellywoodBuzz (@TellywoodBuzz) August 20, 2025

Karan Kundrra’s Viral Dating Profile Screenshot: Real or Fake?

After all this internet gossip, what if we told you that the Bumble profile in question is fake? In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Laughter Chefs 2 winner reacted to the buzz and said, "Lol, yes, that screenshot comes up every six to seven months. It has been happening for four to five years... nothing new."

Further talking about the screenshot, Karan said, "Apparently Im in Kalyan lol. While I'm chilling with my dad and sisters in Punjab... tbh I dont even know where Kalyan is properly." However, let us tell you that Karan Kundrra was associated with Bumble in the past. He was once a brand ambassador for the popular dating app while in a relationship with Anusha Dandekar. Karan Kundrra Opens Up About Wedding With Tejasswi Prakash, Shares Exciting Details About Their Big Day.

The Adorable ‘TejRan’

About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in a relationship since 2021 after meeting on Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 15. Their strong friendship gradually blossomed into love, and they began connecting more deeply, leading to a romantic relationship. Ever since, fans have been trending them with the tag “TejRan.” On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen on Celebrity MasterChef, while Karan Kundrra emerged as the winner of Laughter Chefs Season 2 alongside Elvish Yadav.

