New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming untitled OTT project helmed by critically acclaimed director Asim Abbasi.

A picture featuring the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor from the film wrap up is doing rounds on social media.

Also Read | Aryan Khan’s Drugs Row: NCB Denies Reports That Says No Evidence Found Against Shah Rukh Khan’s Son in Mumbai’s Cruise Drugs Case.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are reuniting after eight years of their hit show.The upcoming yet-to-be-titled web show will be streamed on ZEE5. Abbasi had earlier helmed Zindagi's first original 'Churails'.

As per an earlier statement, the show blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting and deals with themes of love, loss and reconciliation.

Also Read | Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Comedy Series 'Servant of the People' in Demand.

In the series, Fawad will be seen playing the role of a single parent - charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost. With his son, he tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn't. Sanam plays the central female character in the show.

Excited about the project, Fawad, who is also known for his Bollywood films such as 'Kapoor & Sons', and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', said, "I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. It's naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there's a place for everyone in this artistic landscape."

Sanam had also expressed her excitement about the series in an earlier statement."I am thrilled to be collaborating with one of my favourite directors Asim Abbasi again, this time for Zindagi. This new project embarks on a fantastical journey with some stunning performances by a very meticulously picked cast. I can't wait for everyone to see the magic that's been created in this beautiful limbo land," Sanam said.

The series was shot on location in Karachi and the picturesque Hunza valley, Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)