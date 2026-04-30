UGC NET June 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility and Full Schedule

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification for UGC NET June 2026, opening applications for candidates aspiring to become Assistant Professors or secure the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The application process began on April 29, 2026, and will remain open until May 20, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Interested candidates must complete the online registration within the deadline through the official portal.

As per the notification, the UGC NET June 2026 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple subjects. Candidates are advised to carefully review eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and guidelines before applying to avoid errors during the process. NTA Releases NEET UG 2026 Admit Card at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link and Step-by-Step Guide To Download Hall Ticket.

UGC NET June 2026 Important Dates

The key dates announced by NTA are crucial for applicants:

Application Start Date: April 29, 2026

Last Date to Apply: May 20, 2026 (11:50 PM)

Fee Payment Deadline: May 20, 2026

Correction Window: May 22 to May 24, 2026

Exam City Slip Release: By June 10, 2026

Admit Card Release: By June 15, 2026

Exam Dates: June 22 to June 30, 2026

Candidates should note that these dates are tentative and subject to change. Regularly checking the official website is recommended for the latest updates.

Application Process and Guidelines

Applicants must submit their forms online only, as offline applications will not be accepted. Only one application per candidate is allowed. A valid email ID and mobile number are mandatory for receiving updates and communication from NTA. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score on DigiLocker.

The registration process has been streamlined through integration with the Meri Pehchan Single Sign-On service, making it easier for candidates to access and manage their applications.

Candidates are encouraged to apply early to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure a smooth registration process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).