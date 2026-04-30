‘Do Not Leave Counting Cabins’: Mamata Banerjee Warns TMC Workers of EVM Tampering Risks After Defying Exit Poll Predictions in West Bengal (Watch Video)

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a defiant video message following the conclusion of the 2026 Assembly elections, dismissing unfavorable exit poll predictions as "paid and forced" maneuvers by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking directly to her supporters, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson expressed profound gratitude to the electorate for voting despite intense heat and alleged "atrocities," while predicting that her party will decisively cross the 226-seat mark when official results are declared on May 4.

Allegations of Federal Interference

In her message, Banerjee leveled serious allegations against the Union government, claiming that the state’s electoral process was subjected to "collective oppression" by the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and leaders from 19 BJP-ruled states. She accused the opposition of deploying "loads of money, power, and firearms" in an attempt to suppress the mandate of Bengal. “But in the ballot, they themselves have been suppressed,” Banerjee stated, maintaining that the BJP failed to find local agents and instead utilized central forces as proxies under the "direct interference" of Home Minister Amit Shah. ‘Observers From Outside Doing What BJP Says’: Mamata Banerjee Slams Election Commission Officials, Accuses Them of Indulging in ‘Terrorism’.

Exit Polls and 'Circulars'

The Chief Minister took a sharp aim at the exit polls released after the final phase of voting, which in several instances have projected a significant surge for the BJP. Banerjee alleged these forecasts were manufactured based on a "circular from the BJP’s office to the media" designed to demoralize TMC workers. She further claimed to have information regarding the distribution of cash in envelopes—specifically citing sums of ₹3,000—allegedly used to influence voters, though she added that the party would not "misunderstand" those who accepted the money under pressure.

Vigilance at Counting Centers

Citing concerns over potential electoral malpractice, the Chief Minister urged TMC candidates and workers to remain extremely vigilant throughout the remainder of the process. She specifically instructed candidates to guard their respective seats and alerted them to alleged plans to exchange EVMs while they are being transported to counting centers. Banerjee issued a strict directive to her party agents, telling them not to leave the counting cabins under any circumstances until she personally authorizes them to do so via a press conference. She emphasized that she would be personally monitoring the situation to ensure the integrity of the vote. West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2026: BJP Ahead in 3 Exit Polls; 1 Projects Win for TMC’s Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee Dismisses Exit Polls As ‘Paid’

Call for Peace and Administrative Neutrality

Concluding her message, Banerjee appealed for calm and urged the state administration to refrain from using force against political workers. Reiterating her "Bohiragoto" (outsider) narrative, she asserted that the people of Bengal remain loyal to the Trinamool Congress and do not support the politics of those from outside the state. With counting scheduled for May 4, the political atmosphere in West Bengal remains charged as both the TMC and BJP claim confidence in securing a majority in the 294-member Assembly.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mamata Banerjee). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).