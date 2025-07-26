Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) An FIR was registered against the producer of Hindi film 'So Long Valley' for allegedly cheating model Ruchi Gujjar of Rs 23 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Viral videos showed Gujjar purportedly slapping the producer, Karan Singh, during the movie premiere event held on Friday night.

The film's co-producer, however, accused the model of staging a “publicity stunt”.

An Oshiwara police station official confirmed that an FIR was registered against Singh on Thursday under various sections for cheating on a complaint lodged by Gujjar.

The model alleged that Singh had taken money from her under the pretext of launching a movie project for a television channel, and promised her a share in the profit and on-screen credit, the official said.

“The complainant said the project never materialised and Singh didn't return her money,” he said.

Gujjar's lawyer said a separate FIR would be lodged against Singh at Amboli police station for assaulting the actor.

So Long Valley is a Hindi-language crime thriller film starring Tridha Choudhury and Vikram Kochhar.

Meanwhile, the film's director and co-producer Man Singh said that Gujjar was resorting to a “publicity stunt”.

In a statement, Man Singh claimed that Gujjar tried to get a stay on the film's release, but the court allowed them to go ahead as per its schedule.

“Model Ruchi Gujjar and Karan Singh know each other very well. If she paid some amount to Karan for our movie, she should provide the evidence. It's a publicity stunt, nothing else,” he added.

