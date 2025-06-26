Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): In a significant moment for regional cinema and cultural dialogue, the premiere of 'Harmukh', the first film blending Kashmiri and Kannada languages, was held at INOX cinema in Srinagar to an enthusiastic and packed audience.

The screening drew local filmmakers, artists, students, and cinema enthusiasts, signalling a renewed public interest in storytelling through cinema in Kashmir.

The film, named after the revered Harmukh mountain, aims to bridge linguistic and cultural divides through a narrative rooted in themes of identity, love, and resilience.

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir's scenic landscapes and informed by the narrative richness of Karnataka, 'Harmukh' presents a layered exploration of Kashmiriyat, the centuries-old legacy of communal harmony in the valley.

Attendees described the event as more than a film launch; many viewed it as a symbolic step toward cultural restoration in a region where cinema had largely faded over the past three decades.

Organisers of the event stressed that 'Harmukh' was not merely a cinematic release but a platform for dialogue between North and South Indian cultures.

The film also serves as an encouragement to the youth in Kashmir to pursue filmmaking as a meaningful form of self-expression.

Waseem Khan, a local attendee, emphasised the film's cultural significance, and said, "This is the second film this year in Kashmiri after a long cultural silence. A film combining Kannada and Kashmiri is a great initiative. I would tell people -- come and watch it. You won't be disappointed."

The audience responded warmly to the film's portrayal of Kashmiri traditions, its use of local actors, including Aya Sharif, and the commitment to showcasing cultural unity. (ANI)

