Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): Gwendoline Christie looks devilish in the first look at her character in the upcoming Netflix series 'The Sandman'.

As reported by Deadline, at Saturday's virtual DC FanDome event, viewers got a glimpse at the 'Game of Thrones' alum as the series' Lucifer, the ruler of Hell. The first look images see Christie donning dark attire and a pair of ominous-looking wings.

Based on the popular comic book series, the series is described as a "rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven."

'The Sandman' follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he tries to fix all the cosmic and human mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Christie will appear alongside Tom Sturridge's Dream/Morpheus. The series also features Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, David Thewlis, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt, Joely Richardson, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Allan Heinberg serves as executive producer and showrunner. David S. Goyer serves as executive producer and Goyer and Heinberg are also co-writers on the project. Gaiman is also an Executive Producer and Co-Writer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television. (ANI)

