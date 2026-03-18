Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): Tom Holland has officially returned as Marvel's friendly neighbourhood superhero, with the first glimpse of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teasing a darker, more reflective chapter for the beloved web-slinger.

The film, which will hit theatres on July 31, marks Holland's latest outing in Sony's Spider-Man franchise and promises what its early footage calls a "rebirth" for the character, as per Variety.

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The first look shows Tom Holland in action as Spider-Man, web-slinging between two towering buildings while rescuing a person in danger.

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The brief footage is accompanied by a voice saying the word "rebirth," hinting at a significant shift in the superhero's journey. Visually, the sequence carries a gloomy, slow-motion tone, presenting a noticeably different aesthetic compared to Holland's earlier Spider-Man films, as per Variety.

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Sony Pictures is rolling out the film's promotional campaign in a unique way. Holland revealed on Instagram that the official trailer will be released on Wednesday. Ahead of the trailer drop, short snippets of the first-look footage are being shared through fan social media accounts across the world, building anticipation among Marvel enthusiasts.

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'Brand New Day' represents a major creative change for the franchise. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for helming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This instalment is the first 'Spider-Man' film in Holland's run not directed by Jon Watts, who led the previous trilogy.

The upcoming movie also marks Holland's first return as Spider-Man since the massive success of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in 2021.

That film became a global phenomenon, earning more than USD 1.9 billion at the worldwide box office, as per Variety, and bringing together multiple generations of the character by featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside Holland.

With 'Brand New Day,' the franchise appears ready to reset Spider-Man's trajectory. The film introduces a refreshed status quo for Peter Parker, including a new suit for Holland's fourth solo Spider-Man film and his seventh appearance within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Filming for the project wrapped in December, after which Cretton shared a heartfelt message on social media praising Holland's contribution to the film.

The director thanked the actor for his "kind, generous leadership on and off screen", as well as his relentless work ethic and fearless performances. Cretton also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, calling the project "the biggest, most rewarding film" he has been part of. (ANI)

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