As Aditya Dhar's highly anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge gears up for a grand release on Thursday, March 19, the filmmaker has requested everyone not to share any spoilers, keeping the experience good for every movie buff. One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the sequel is - Who is 'Bade Sahab'? While a lot of names have been doing rounds on social media, such as Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, it will only be revealed tomorrow who the real 'Bade Sahad' in the Dhurandhar world is. Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Sets Box Office Record With 24-Hour Shows and Historic Paid Previews; Know Timings, Ticket Prices and More.

Aditya Dhar Urges Fans Not to Reveal 'Dhurandhar 2' Spoilers

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dhar penned a heartfelt note thanking the audience for all the love showered on Dhurandhar. "To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family...5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then, you didn't just watch our film. You loved it, You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker could ever receive. (sic)" Aditya Dhar Birthday: 'Dhurandhar' Director Reveals Biggest Lesson He Learnt This Year, Says ‘Never Lose Belief’ (See Post). Aditya Dhar Statement Ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' Release - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

The director revealed that with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, they really wanted to surprise the viewers. He added, "So when we sat down to make 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you. We tried our very hardest." Aditya Dhar Reacts to Viral 'peak Detailing' Memes, Pens Heartfelt Note Ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2'.

Dhar further requested all to witness the movie in theatres and experience every emotion on the big screen. "We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar: The revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it is meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions."

Towards the end, the Uri maker urged everyone not to share any spoilers after watching the drama. "Here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request....."Please don't share spoilers!" Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt," added Dhar.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).