Washington DC [US], May 13 (ANI): The first look of 'The Paper', the upcoming mockumentary series set in the same universe as 'The Office', has been released, reported Variety. The series is set to premiere in September.

The first-look image, which can be seen above, was released as part of the NBCUniversal upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday in New York, reported Variety.

The show's lead cast, including Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Oscar Nunez, appeared onstage during the release of the show's first look.

The cast also revealed that the show will premiere in September. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later date, reported Variety.

The official logline for "The Paper" stated, as quoted by Variety, "The documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it."

The trailer played at the presentation revealed that the show takes place in the offices of the Toledo Truth-Teller. The documentary crew makes their way around the room, revealing that Oscar (Nunez) is now working as an accountant for the paper. He is none too happy to see the doc crew again. Impacciatore plays the managing editor, while Gleeson plays an idealistic new employee, reported Variety.

Along with Gleeson, Impacciatore, and Nunez, the actors who will be reprising their roles from 'The Office' in its spin-off are Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key.

Greg Daniels, who developed "The Office" for American television, co-created the series with Michael Koman. Both serve as executive producers along with "The Office" creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, as well as Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). Universal Television is the studio.

'The Paper' was one of several Peacock-scripted offerings presented to advertisers.

'The Office' series was one of the popular shows on Peacock, which starred John Krasinski, Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson in the lead roles among others. (ANI)

