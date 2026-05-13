Entertainment News | Florence Pugh to Produce, Star in Film Adaptation of 'The Midnight Library'

Los Angeles [US], May 13 (ANI): Academy Award-nominated actor Florence Pugh is set to produce and star in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel 'The Midnight Library', written by Matt Haig, according to People.

As per Deadline, the film follows Nora Seed, a woman who discovers a magical library that allows her to explore alternate versions of her life and revisit the choices she could have made. Pugh will essay the role of Nora Seed in the adaptation. Additional casting details for the project have not yet been announced.

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Author Matt Haig, who will also serve as an executive producer on the film, expressed excitement over the adaptation.

"I am so happy that Nora's story is in such great hands, and that her myriad possibilities will be vividly reawakened by the absolutely perfect team," Haig said in a statement to Deadline. "And I can't wait for people to see my book reimagined for the big screen."

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Director Garth Davis also praised Pugh while speaking about the project.

"Her warmth and talent are magical, and together I know we'll do something special working with Matt's iconic novel," he said, describing the story as "a celebration of life in all its possibilities and complexity."

According to reports, the film is expected to begin pre-production later this fall.

Pugh has previously appeared in several acclaimed literary and biographical adaptations, including 'Dune', 'Little Women' and 'Oppenheimer', the latter based on the biography 'American Prometheus'. She is also set to feature in the upcoming limited series 'East of Eden', which is being directed by Davis.

Later this year, Pugh will reprise her roles as Yelena Belova in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and Princess Irulan in 'Dune: Part Three', both scheduled for release in December.

Meanwhile, Haig is also preparing for the release of a new novel titled 'The Midnight Train', which is set in the same fictional universe as 'The Midnight Library'.

Described as a magical time-travel love story, the novel follows Wilbur, a man who seeks to revisit moments from his past with Maggie, the love of his life, according to People.

"No one can change the past, but the Midnight Train can take you there. The chance to re-live the moments that meant most. To see what kind of person you really were. But to do so risks everything," an official synopsis stated, according to People.

'The Midnight Train' is scheduled to be released on May 26. (ANI)

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