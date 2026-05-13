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The final season of Prime Video’s hit superhero satire, The Boys, is racing toward its conclusion. As the battle between Billy Butcher and Homelander reaches a fever pitch, fans are eagerly awaiting the penultimate chapter of the series. Episode 7 of Season 5 is set to drop today, May 13, 2026, marking the last stop before next week's highly anticipated series finale. ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date: When and Where Is Antony Starr’s Superhero Show Airing Online?.

When and Where to Watch ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 7?

The Boys continues its tradition of a global synchronised release on Amazon Prime Video. In the United States, Episode 7 titled "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk" became available at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET on Wednesday, May 13. For viewers in India, the episode is scheduled to go live at 12:30 pm IST today.

The series remains exclusive to Prime Video, where it is available in English as well as several regional dubs, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Following today’s release, only one episode remains. The series finale is slated to premiere on May 20, 2026, with some reports suggesting select 4DX theatrical screenings for the final hour.

Recap: What Happened in ‘The Boys’ Season 5, Episode 6?

The previous instalment, titled "Though the Heavens Fall," significantly raised the stakes for both the Supes and the resistance. The episode focused on Homelander’s tightening grip on the United States through a campaign of fascist terror, utilising "Freedom Camps" to silence dissenters. The most shocking moment of Episode 6 involved Homelander taking a massive physical and psychological risk.

In a desperate bid to cement his power and perceived immortality, he injected himself with a refined version of Compound V. While he initially struggled with the volatile effects of the serum, the closing moments showed him gaining a terrifying new level of control, leaving the Boys in their most vulnerable position yet. ‘The Boys’ Stars Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit Get Married in Intimate Ceremony in Australia – Report.

Meanwhile, Annie (Starlight) has been struggling to maintain a cohesive resistance, and the team remains fractured. With Butcher’s return and his single-minded focus on a virus capable of wiping out all Supes, the stage is now set for a final, bloody confrontation in today’s new episode.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Prime Video). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).