Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Gabrielle Union is set to star alongside Octavia Spencer in the anthology drama series 'Truth Be Told' Season 3.

According to Deadline, 'Truth Be Told' stars Spencer as podcaster 'Poppy Scoville,' who risks everything--including her life--to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the series provides a unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

The upcoming season will see Poppy Scoville focus on a new case with Union starring as Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident.

With Spencer's Poppy as the thread through the anthology series and a core cast around Spencer also staying on, each season tells a different story and features new stars opposite her. Season 1 had Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan, Season 2 starred Kate Hudson. (ANI)

