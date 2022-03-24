Birthday Boy Emraan Hashmi’s career from carrying a serial kisser image to becoming an acclaimed actor is all due to his brilliance and the choice of scripts he has done in recent years. Emraan made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with the crime drama Footpath, it did flop at the Box Office neither did Emraan Hashmi get recognition for his role. He then went on to feature in Anurag Basu's 2004 film Murder which gave him the serial kisser tag. Selfiee: Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha Are Female Leads in Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi’s Next (Watch Video).

The actor did feature in several notable films like Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Zeher, and Aashiq Banaya Aapne which made him popular in the erotic genre of films that showcased passionate kisses, triller, adult scenes all in one with an interesting plot. However, leaving these asides he has also been a part of films like Kalyug, Gangster, Awarapan, The Train, Jannat, Raaz. Once Upon a Time in Mumbai to Why Cheat India and The Body. His last outing with Amitabh Bachchan titled Chehre was well received.

On Emraan Hashmi's birthday, let's take a quick look at every upcoming film of the Bollywood star.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has roped in Emraan Hashmi who is all set to play a spy in this action entertainer. The actor's body transformation for his character in this film is the talk of the town.

Selfiee

Emraan Hashmi is all set to star alongside Box Office Khiladi Akshay Kumar in an upcoming crime thriller that also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharucha as the lead. Selfiee is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving Licence

Father's Day

Emraan Hashmi has picked up yet another promising script and this time he is going to be a part of the real story-based movie about detective Suryakant Bhande Patil who solved 120 child kidnapping cases for free. Father’s Day story is written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Shantanu Bagchi. It is backed by Emraan Hashmi himself along with Priya Gupta and Kalpana Udyawar.

Sab First Class

Helmed by Balwinder Singh Januja, Sab First Class is a Hindi comedy-drama with Emraan Hashmi as the lead. It is jointly produced by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey, and Abhay Sinha.

