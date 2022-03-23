Kim Kardashian's relationship with Balenciaga has a strong foundation. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made headlines, and we mean good ones when she attended the 2021 Met Gala in an iconic veiled Balenciaga look. While the actress was sceptical earlier, she eventually trusted the brand’s creative director, Demna's instinct and his vision. The final outcome was obviously divine. Ever since, Kim K has turned into a muse for Balenciaga, nailing their different attires, one look at a time. Kim Kardashian Talks About Her Relationship With Boyfriend Pete Davidson On The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Watch Video).

Kim Kardashian recently stepped out to attend the Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference and her all-black Balenciaga look had all our attention. It was a chic, off-shoulder bodycon dress paired with matching boots and a chunky gold necklace. Kim borrowed the entire look from the brand's runway outfit from the latest Fall 2022 collection. She further paired her outfit by picking black glares and hair tied in a sleek ponytail. She then rounded off her look by opting for nude lips, blushed cheeks and well-defined brows. Kim Kardashian Soaks in the Sun in a Brown Bikini, Shows Off Her Sleek Curves (View Pic).

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga is a saga that will never disappoint. While we are certainly in awe of the actress and think her new look was ravishing, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too simple for Kim K? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

