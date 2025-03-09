Washington DC [US], March 9 (ANI): Amazon MGM Studios, which now holds the creative control of the James Bond franchise, has stated that the gender or nationality of the spy James Bond in the movies will not change in its upcoming instalments, reported Deadline.

Following the speculation of how the 007 character will evolve with Amazon, Deadline quoted the Daily Mail newspaper, stating that an internal memo was circulated at the studio stipulating that the "spy will not change gender or nationality".

The character of James Bond will remain a man and British (or the Commonwealth), according to UK media as stated by Deadline. The role of James Bond was played by Daniel Craig in its previous instalments such as 'Spectre', 'Skyfall', 'Casino Royale' and others.

Last month, in a shocking surprise for James Bond fans, Amazon MGM Studios announced that they will be taking creative control after the long-time producers and custodians of 007, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, decided to step back from the franchise, reported Variety.

As per details of the historic agreement, Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights. The three parties will remain co-owners of the iconic franchise, but Amazon MGM will have creative control.

"Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment," Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said, as quoted by the outlet.

"We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world," he added.

James Bond has been one of the big screen's great icons since his first outing in 1962's Dr No under the aegis of producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli.

His daughter Barbara and stepson Wilson took up the baton and have steered the brand into a billion-dollar franchise over the last three decades. (ANI)

