Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): One of the most adorable couples in B-town -- Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are celebrating 20 years of togetherness on Saturday.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the couple posted a 'Collab' video in which they can be seen dancing their hearts out with the funniest moves.

The caption read, "20 is just a number...Heading to eternity @riteishd. It's all about the madness."

Riteish also shared a throwback picture from 20 years ago, in which he can be with his now-wife from their Bollywood debut in 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' (2003).

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

The actors have also worked together in 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya', 'Laal Bhaari' and 'Masti', and are set to headline the film 'Mister Mummy' after a period of 10 long years. (ANI)

